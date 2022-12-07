Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music album ‘Sukoon’ unveiled

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s original album ‘Sukoon’ has been unveiled after it took him almost two years to curate it. The filmmaker presents this album as an ode to the Queen of Melody, Lata Mangeshkar.

Comprising nine songs, the album brings back the memories of the good old lovely ballads making it relevant for today’s youth. Talented singers like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arman Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together and curated this special album.

Each melody of Sukoon is special yet unique in its own way. Here is what the artists spoke about their songs:

‘Ghalib Hona Hai’, the song will bring a very different side of Arman Malik as he expresses the deep-seated feelings of a beau. The lyrics are penned by A.M. Turaz.

Speaking about his song, Arman shared, “I have dreamt of working on a collaboration with him for a very long time and finally the world will get to experience this audio-visual treat! Vocally, Sanjay sir has explored a very different side of me and I’m glad that he pushed me beyond my limits to give my absolute best; nothing short of it.”

‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ and ‘Qaraar’ is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Papon has lent his voice for the number ‘Dard Pattharon Ko’. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

‘Gham Na Hone’ is by Rashid Khan. He has added magic with his voice for this number. The lyrics are penned by A. M. Turaz and speaking about working on this song, Rashid Khan shared, “Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali always brings out the best in us.”

‘Har Ek Baat is sung by Pratibha Baghel known for her mastery of soulful ditty. The lyrics are written by Ghalib. She calls it a “dream come true” to work with the filmmaker.

The voice for ‘Muskurahat’ and ‘Siva Tere’ (Male) is given by Shail Hada. The lyrics for both of these songs are penned by A.M. Turaz.

‘Siva Tere’ (Female) is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi soothing one’s soul. The lyrics for this song are penned by A. M. Turaz.

Madhubanti said: “It was an honour to be featured in Sir’s first non-film album along with some of the best artists of our country. Hope the album receives love and admiration from the listeners as well.”