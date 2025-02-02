Sanjay Raut in talks to join Congress, claims Maha minister Nitesh Rane

Rane's comments came against Raut's claim that the discord between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was affecting state governance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2025 4:28 pm IST
Maharashtra police registers two FIRs against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday claimed key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is holding talks with a leader in Delhi to join the Congress.

Rane pointed out that Raut’s Rajya Sabha term is coming to an end and the Uddhav Thackeray-led party does not have enough legislators to ensure his victory for another term. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly in the polls held in November.

“Raut should write in Saamana (mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party) about how long he is going to last in the Shiv Sena (UBT). He should write about the leader he is talks with in Delhi to join the Congress. He should also make a statement on this issue,” Rane told reporters.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Raut could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

Rane’s comments came against Raut’s claim that the discord between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was affecting state governance.

Also Read
Fadnavis-Shinde ‘discord’ has hit Maharashtra’s progress, claims Sanjay Raut

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Sunday, Raut claimed the “strained relation” between Fadnavis and Shinde was hindering the state’s progress.

MS Creative School

Raut claimed Shinde was yet to come to terms with the fact that he was not reinstated as chief minister after the November 2024 assembly polls and was desperately trying to regain the position, which Fadnavis fully understands.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are allies.ed AAB to ensure 30 per cent representation for women in its governing council and to reserve the treasurer’s post exclusively for women.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh had issued this ruling to promote gender inclusivity in the association’s leadership.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd February 2025 4:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button