Sanjay Raut in talks to join Congress, claims Maha minister Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday claimed key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is holding talks with a leader in Delhi to join the Congress.

Rane pointed out that Raut’s Rajya Sabha term is coming to an end and the Uddhav Thackeray-led party does not have enough legislators to ensure his victory for another term. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly in the polls held in November.

“Raut should write in Saamana (mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party) about how long he is going to last in the Shiv Sena (UBT). He should write about the leader he is talks with in Delhi to join the Congress. He should also make a statement on this issue,” Rane told reporters.

Raut could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

Rane’s comments came against Raut’s claim that the discord between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was affecting state governance.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Sunday, Raut claimed the “strained relation” between Fadnavis and Shinde was hindering the state’s progress.

Raut claimed Shinde was yet to come to terms with the fact that he was not reinstated as chief minister after the November 2024 assembly polls and was desperately trying to regain the position, which Fadnavis fully understands.

