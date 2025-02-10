Sanjay Raut takes swipe at Congress

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday took a swipe at the Congress party saying that its role should be to coordinate efforts rather than merely demand a larger share in seat-sharing negotiations.

“Congress is a national party with 100 seats, and it has the potential to win more than 100 seats — but only if we all stand together,” Sanjay Raut stated.

His remarks come in the wake of the BJP’s resounding victory, the AAP’s humiliating defeat, and Congress’ repeated failure to secure a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Lamenting the discord within the opposition, Raut said, “PM Narendra Modi’s message — ‘if united, we are safe’ — applies not just to the nation but also to the INDIA bloc. The alliance fought the Lok Sabha elections together across states, but its strategies failed in the assembly elections, delivering a setback. Does this mean we should cede state elections to the BJP? The INDIA bloc is visible only in Parliament right now, but it must unite and take a strong stand on critical issues.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Raut remarked, “When elections come, we don’t need a ‘Big Brother’ just for seat-sharing. A leader’s job is to coordinate, not just secure a larger share of seats. We have seen this in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections. As the main national party, we expect Congress to take the initiative in all matters — not just when distributing seats. Alliances should not be reduced to mere bargaining over numbers.”

When asked whether INDIA bloc partners would remain united in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Raut expressed optimism, stating that Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were committed to the alliance. “Other parties like us also have an important role. We proved in the Lok Sabha elections that by standing together, we could challenge and counter the BJP in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. When united, we can effectively take on the BJP,” he said.

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Congress and AAP for engaging in a self-destructive battle during the Delhi Assembly elections. “Both parties fought to destroy each other, paving the way for BJP’s victory. If this continues, why have an alliance at all? After Maharashtra, if no lessons are learned from the Delhi results, then those responsible should accept that they contributed to strengthening the BJP. No purification in the Ganges will absolve them of that,” the Saamana editorial remarked.

The editorial questioned Congress’ gains from its rivalry with AAP, asking, “Are there forces within Congress that deliberately undermine Rahul Gandhi? If Congress leaders claim it is not their responsibility to help AAP win, then that is arrogance. Is it then their responsibility to help the BJP tighten its grip on power? The Delhi results are a setback for democracy. In Maharashtra, too, Congress leaders created unnecessary tensions, leading to last-minute chaos.”

Saamana also scrutinized Anna Hazare’s recent comments against Arvind Kejriwal. The editorial recalled how the anti-corruption movement at Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan had shaken the Congress-led UPA government and played a role in bringing the BJP to power. However, it questioned whether the BJP ever upheld Hazare’s ideals. “Which of Anna’s principles has BJP carried forward, despite his recent criticism of Kejriwal?”

The editorial pointed to two notable reactions to the Delhi results — one from Jammu and Kashmir leader Omar Abdullah and the other from Anna Hazare. “It was Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia who brought Anna Hazare into the national spotlight. Kejriwal took political control of Delhi and fought against BJP for a decade. Finally, after numerous strategies, the BJP managed to secure a victory. The joy on Anna Hazare’s face over Kejriwal’s defeat is striking.”

Hazare’s recent statements further fueled controversy that Arvind Kejriwal’s thoughts and character were never pure. His life was not spotless. Voters did not believe he would deliver for them. “I warned him, but he didn’t listen. The liquor policy scam tarnished his image,” Hazare was quoted as saying. Saamana suggested that Hazare’s “pain” should be understood in the context of his past association with Kejriwal.

The editorial also highlighted Congress’ role in AAP’s defeat in 14 seats and drawing parallels with Haryana. “If this trend continues, opposition unity will remain a distant dream,” it said.