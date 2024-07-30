Sanjay Singh writes to PM, demands central law to regulate activities of coaching centres

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleging that coaching centres were involved in paper leaks and exploitation of students and demanding a law to regulate their activities.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that a proper law should be made immediately to crack down on “coaching mafias” so that the tragic incident that happened in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three IAA aspirants died due to a flooding of a basement library, is not repeated.

He, however, said that the BJP-led central government is unlikely to frame any law to regulate the coaching centres in the country because the party leaders “colluded” with the operators of these centres.

“The coaching mafia has been found to have a big role in paper leaks. Their connivance with government officials has put the future of lakhs of youth in danger. They are charging lakhs of rupees as fees from poor students without providing proper facilities,” Singh claimed.

The MP said in his letter that in the last few years, incidents of paper leaks have been increasing continuously in the country.

“Whether its NEET paper or a government recruitment exam or a university admission exam, coaching mafias have been involved in the exam paper leak everywhere,” he said.

The coaching institutes in the country have become “money minting machines” demanding lakhs of rupees from the parents of the students in the name of preparation for the medical and engineering entrance exams, he said.

A proper central law should be made to prevent this, Singh said in his letter and emphasised on the need to “crackdown” on coaching centres running in violation of norms.

The AAP-led Delhi government and MCD have drawn flak over the Saturday incident at the coaching centre, which was allegedly running in violation of norms.