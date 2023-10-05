Sanjay Singh’s father joins protest on DDU Marg

AAP has alleged that the ED arrested Singh as he had raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2023 1:55 pm IST
Screen grab

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s father, Dinesh Singh, joined the protest outside the party’s headquarters and subsequently requested workers to protest peacefully.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“I know you all will not take any step which will defame you and party,” he said.

The security was also heightened at AAP’s headquarters after hundreds of workers, leaders and its MLAs gathered there and raised slogans against the BJP and ED. The police put up barricades outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, which is a short distance from the Rouse Avenue Court.

MS Education Academy

Delhi Police have also deployed a huge number of police personnel outside the BJP headquarters after a call was given by AAP to protest outside the BJP headquarters against Singh’s arrest.

Also Read
Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

The AAP has alleged that the ED arrested Singh as he had raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area for over 10 hours.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th October 2023 1:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button