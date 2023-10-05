Sanjay Singh’s father joins protest on DDU Marg

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s father, Dinesh Singh, joined the protest outside the party’s headquarters and subsequently requested workers to protest peacefully.

“I know you all will not take any step which will defame you and party,” he said.

The security was also heightened at AAP’s headquarters after hundreds of workers, leaders and its MLAs gathered there and raised slogans against the BJP and ED. The police put up barricades outside the AAP office at DDU Marg, which is a short distance from the Rouse Avenue Court.

Delhi Police have also deployed a huge number of police personnel outside the BJP headquarters after a call was given by AAP to protest outside the BJP headquarters against Singh’s arrest.

The AAP has alleged that the ED arrested Singh as he had raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been put under arrest under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area for over 10 hours.