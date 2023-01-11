Sankranti 2023: Telangana govt sets up helpline to fight sale of synthetic manja

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department during the festival season of Sankranthi is deploying six mobile parties with uniformed staff and NGOs to go around the shops selling synthetic Manja to ensure implementation of the ban order. To date, 1391 kilograms of synthetic Manja valued at Rs.28 lakh have been seized.

The Nylon / Synthetic thread and glass-coated Manja pose a serious threat to the safety of animals, humans and environment. Over the years, glass-coated Nylon Manja has injured innumerable birds animals and humans causing serious injuries and/or slow, painful deaths.

Many humans, including young children, have also suffered impairment or lost their lives because of such Manja,” said the forest official.

Further, stating that the synthetic Manja remains in the environment for a long time as a toxic pollutant on tree tops, electric wires, and rooftops. It also causes injuries and even deaths. Improperly discarded Manja is known to cut fingers, hands, and throats of Kite flyers motorcyclists with equal ease.

The National Green Tribunal had ordered a total ban on Manjha or tread for kite flying, which is made of Nylon and any synthetic material and/or is coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. It had directed all the concerned departments to prohibit the manufacture, sale, store, purchase and use of synthetic Manja / Nylon thread and all other similar synthetic thread used for kite flying.

The Government of Telangana, in the exercise of its powers under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 imposed a complete ban in July 2017 on the procurement, stocking, sale and use of nylon- thread commonly called ‘Chinese Dor’ or other synthetic (non-biodegradable) thread coated with glass or other harmful substances used for kite flying, with effect from 13 January 2016, officials pointed out.

If anyone is found possessing or selling the Manja, the forest department warned that as per section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 the violator is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to 5 years or with a fine up to one lakh rupees or with both.

Such cases may be reported to Telangana State Forest Department on the 24 x 7 helpline 1800-425-5364 or 040-23231440.