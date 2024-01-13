Sankranti 2024: TSSPDCL asks people to fly kites away from power lines

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Sankranti festival on January 25, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Saturday, January 13, advised participants not to practice kite-flying around electricity installations.

The department warned people of the possible consequences caused by using metal-coated ‘manja” thread, saying it may cause electrocution and tripping of the supply network.

In an official statement, Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL Musharraf Ali Faruqui urged people to abstain from using metal-coated ‘manja’ as it could cause electric shock.

“Only use cotton, linen, or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string. Metal-coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches or comes close to an electric line,” he exhorted.

Moreover, he also cautioned people not to attempt to remove kites if they get stuck in electrical lines or fall into substation premises. “Leave it there. Do not touch any part of the kite or string, and keep everyone away,” Faruqui said.

Urging parents to keep a vigil on their children, he said, “Don’t allow children to touch a snapped and broken conductor.”

Furthermore, he asked people to report any kites or other objects that become stuck in electrical lines in their respective areas to the Electricity Department at 1912 or the nearest electricity office, or through a mobile application or website (www.tssouthernpower.com) for prompt assistance.