Sankranti 2025: A guide to Hyderabad’s top kite festivals

Sankranti is here and the skies of Hyderabad are all set to come alive with vibrant colours of soaring kites. While it is known as a harvest festival, Sankranti is deeply connected to the tradition of kite flying in the city. Over the years, this tradition has evolved into something bigger, transforming into grand festivals that unite communities in celebration. From professionals showcasing their skills to people enjoying cultural performances and food stalls, these festivals offer something for everyone.

Just like every year, Hyderabad has an exciting lineup of kite festivals for Sankranti 2025 and to help you make the most of this fervour, Siasat.com has put together a comprehensive guide to all the kite festivals happening in the city.

Best Kite festivals in Hyderabad

1. Parade Ground, Secunderabad

Secunderabad’s Parade Ground is hosting the most awaited International Kite Festival, organized by the State Tourism and Cultural Department. The event will see a total of 50 international kite enthusiasts from countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands. Additionally, 60 local participants from various Indian states will join the fun. The festival will also feature a wide array of sweets from India as well as international delicacies.

Date: January 13 -15

Timing: 10 am to 8 pm

2. People’s Plaza, Necklace Road

People’s Plaza is the go-to kite flying spot for most residents in Hyderabad and this year will be no different. The event will focus solely on the joy of kite flying, without any stalls or added entertainment. However, the vibrant atmosphere and the colourful kites filling the sky will make up for it.

Date: January 14

Image Source: X

3. AMR Mall, AS Rao Nagar

AMR Mall’s three-day kite festival promises to be a fun-filled experience with an entry fee of Rs. 99. The event will provide a kite and manja along with a lively DJ session.

Date: January 11- 13

Timing: 12 pm to 6 pm

4. PJR Stadium, Chandanagar

Organized by the Cyberabad Gujarati Association (CGA), this festival will feature various food stalls along with some kite-flying fun. Entry fee is Rs. 299 for adults and Rs. 250 for children.

Date: January 14

Timing: 9 am onwards

What are your plans for Sankranti? Comment below.