Sankranti holidays for colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Intermediate colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will be closed for four days in January during the Sankranti holidays.

On Saturday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) announced the holidays.

Sankranti holidays for colleges in Telangana

As per the TS BIE announcement, colleges in Telangana will be closed from January 13 to 16 for the Sankranti holidays, with a reopening on January 17.

The holiday applies to various types of colleges, including government, private aided and unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model Schools, BC Welfare, KGBVs, and Incentive junior colleges.

College managements are instructed not to conduct classes during the Sankranti holidays, and any violations will be taken seriously with appropriate action.

Schools in Hyderabad declared Sanskranti holidays

Meanwhile, schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts will observe a six-day Sankranti holiday from January 12 to 17. After the break, schools will prepare for formative assessment 4.

The state government has declared Sankranti holidays for schools and colleges, along with additional holidays on January 25 for Hazrath Ali’s birthday (optional) and January 26 as a general holiday for Republic Day.

On January 26, educational institutions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will raise the Indian flag in the morning before observing a holiday.