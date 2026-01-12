Sankranti: Hyderabad police seizes Chinese Manja worth Rs 43 lakh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday, January 12 announced that ahead of Sankranti, the city police seized 2,150 bobbins of Chinese Manja worth Rs 43 lakh from in a special operation from January 8-11.

During this period 29 cases were registered and 57 people were arrested for selling the “Chinese Manja”

“Additionally, in 132 cases registered over the past month, they have taken possession of 8,376 bobbins worth Rs 1.68 crore, arresting a total of 200 people,” Sajjanar said in a post on X. He warned that sale and purchase of the “Chinese Manja” would lead to imprisonment.

హైదరాబాద్ నగరవ్యాప్తంగా చైనీస్ మాంజాపై స్పెషల్ డ్రైవ్ ముమ్మరంగా కొనసాగుతోంది. గత నాలుగు రోజుల్లోనే (ఈ నెల 8 నుంచి 11వ తేదీ వరకు) రూ. 43 లక్షల విలువైన 2,150 బాబిన్లను హైదరాబాద్ పోలీసులు సీజ్ చేశారు.



Sajjanar urged people to buy safe threads for kite flying to celebrate Sankranti in Hyderabad. Earlier in January, the Hyderabad police had arrested 143 people for selling Chinese Manja and seized material worth Rs 1.24 crore.

At that time, the city police had seized 6,226 bobbins of Chinese Manja. In 2016, the Telangana government banned its sale Chinese Manja citing the serious threat it poses to humans, birds and the environment.

“Despite the ban, illegal sales continue clandestinely. There will be zero tolerance. Anyone found selling, storing or transporting Chinese manja will face criminal action,” Sajjanar said.