Sankranti rush: Heavy traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: As most people make a beeline to their home towns for Sankranti, there was heavy traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Friday, January 9.

The traffic was particularly heavy at the Pantangi, Korlapahad, and Gudur toll plazas in Nalgonda. Toll plaza staff and police are trying to manage the traffic to prevent jams.

At the Pantangi toll plaza, there are a total of 16 toll booths. Due to the heavy traffic, toll officials have opened 11 booths towards Vijayawada and five booths towards Hyderabad.

As most people make a beeline to their home towns for Sankranti, there was heavy traffic on the Vijayawada -Hyderabad highway on Friday, January 9.



The traffic was particularly heavy at the Pantangi, Korlapahad, and Gudur toll plazas in Nalgonda. Toll plaza staff and police are… pic.twitter.com/0OmtXGQ87Y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 10, 2026

Officials in Patangi said that normally 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles pass through daily, however, on Friday alone, 60,000 vehicles passed through due to the Sankranthi festival.

It is expected that the number of vehicles on the national highway will increase today and tomorrow, and accordingly, the police are taking necessary precautions to prevent inconvenience to motorists.

At the toll booths, vehicles are being processed using both scanning machines and handheld scanners. It is reported that approximately one vehicle is passing through every 3 seconds, which translates to 20 vehicles per minute and 120 vehicles per hour towards Vijayawada.