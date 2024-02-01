Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to share screen for first time in…

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday together are the most adored BFFs of B-town, and they also showcased their bond during Koffee With Karan season 8. Fans have been anticipating to see the divas together in a movie. Well, lo and behold! The wish seems to be coming true.

If reports are to be believed, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey have been offered the roles of the sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama “Cocktail”. The lead stars in the movie were Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday at Maddock Office

The report reveals that two actresses are under consideration to play the lead characters in the film. However, the conversations surrounding the film are continuing and there is no confirmation yet.

In case the rumors are true, it would indeed be interesting to see the two young movie stars act together for the first time.

Their upcoming movies

Besides this, rumors are also going on that Ananya is also being considered for Desi Boyzz 2 along with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. It is a sequel to a blockbuster hit film starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is busy preparing for Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also feature in the biographical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan.