Sara Ali Khan brings ‘Desi Glam’ energy on her debut Cannes red carpet, says “always aspired to be here”

Cannes: Actor Sara Ali Khan nailed her debut appearance on the international red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday.

Sara looked elegant and graced her presence by bringing ‘Desi Glam’ energy to the occasion.

Representing the Indian culture on an international platform, the actor went for a desi way with her stunning off-white ‘lehenga’ at the opening ceremony of the Cannes market. She looked absolutely pretty and pristine.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actor said, “Nervous…I’ve always aspired to be here someday, and I can’t believe I’m here.”

Speaking about her look, Sara narrated, “It’s a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I’ve always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it’s fresh, it’s modern and also has traditional roots.”

The beautiful attire for her Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also involved in the films ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.