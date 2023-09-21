Sara Ali Khan goes for Ganpati darshan at Kartik Aaryan’s house

A picture shared by Raveena’s daughter Rasha on Instagram stories showed Sara, Kartik, Manish and Rasha posing at Kartik’s home

Sara Ali Khan goes for Ganpati darshan at Kartik Aaryan’s house
Sara, Kartik, Manish and Rasha posing at Kartik’s home (Instagram)

Mumbai: Many others, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Jackky Bhagnani were also present for Ganesh Darshan.

A picture shared by Raveena’s daughter Rasha on Instagram stories showed Sara, Kartik, Manish and Rasha posing at Kartik’s home.

Sara can be seen standing next to Kartik as they smiled for the camera. While Rasha could be seen standing next to Sara with Manish.

Kartik, too, shared a picture on the photo-sharing website. In the photo he can be seen standing next to Lord Ganesh’s idol with folded hands and smiling as he got clicked.

“It is our good luck that Bappa visited our home again. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Kartik captioned the picture in Hindi.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro in Dino’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Kartik is gearing up for Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. After which, he has Hansal Mehta’s forthcoming film ‘Captain India’ and then Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s next action adventure. It also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan.

