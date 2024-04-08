Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s vacation pictures go viral

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, who had a busy March with two film releases, has decided to take a break and enjoy a vacation. She shared moments from her holiday on social media, including a sunset beach outing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara on Sunday, posted beautiful pictures and a video from her recent getaway on Instagram.

In one picture, the actress posed against a beach backdrop during sunset, wearing a grey crop top and floral skirt. Sara accessorized with sunglasses, a cap, and a long necklace, and carried a printed handbag and footwear.

In another photo, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen admiring the view with their backs to the camera. A video showed Sara by the waves, and she also shared a picture of her and Ibrahim hugging amidst snow-covered mountains, likely from a previous trip.

In the caption, Sara posed a question to her followers, asking, “Are you a beach or mountain person?” Revealing her own preference, Sara confessed, “I’m a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person @iak“

Sara’s fans quickly responded to her question, sharing their likes in the comments section.

One user said, “Beach calms a soul while Mountain mysteriously Mesmerize us to explore the unknown more.”

Another wrote, “Pretty Obsessed with nature so naturally nature lover.”

“I like the sibling needing part,” wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Metro…In Dino’.

Sara is also receiving appreciation for her performance in ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Sara’s other latest release ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded ‘Congress Radio’, which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.