Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood. She started her career with the film Kedarnath and gave hits like Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Even when her movies didn’t do well, Sara was always in the news—for her fashion, interviews, holidays, and love life.

She has often been linked with different people—from cricketers to actors. And now, everyone is talking about her and Arjun Pratap Bajwa.

Meet Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Arjun is an actor, model, and the son of a politician from Punjab. He has worked in the film Band of Maharajas and helped in making Singh is Bliing. He is also a trained MMA fighter.

People started talking about Arjun and Sara after they were seen together during a trip to Kedarnath. Later, they both posted pictures from the same places in Rajasthan—but not together. This made fans think they were dating. Arjun later said, “People will say what they want. I don’t worry about it.”

Reddit Post Adds More Spice

A new Reddit post has gone viral. It says all the talk about Sara getting married is fake. The post claims that a rival actress spread the false news. It also says Sara is looking for film roles and was replaced by Tamannaah in a project by Ekta Kapoor.

The post also says Sara is dating Arjun, who is trying to become a singer, but they are not engaged. It mentions that her ex Veer Pahariya tried to get back with her during the shoot of Sky Force, but she said no.

For now, Sara seems focused on her career—and keeping her love life private.