Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer: Ahead of the release of her film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, actor Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a few pictures from her sacred visit.

Dressed in a green suit, she exuded simplicity in ethnic wear. “Gratitude,” she captioned the post.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and will be out in theatres on June 2.

Sara recently returned to India after making her debut at Cannes Film Festival. She made her fans happy with her appearance at the 76th edition.

In her speech at the gala, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art.

She said, “I am so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally.”

Sara made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga. Isn’t it a perfect way to pay tribute to Indian culture?