Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 10:15 am IST
Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Sara Ali Khan (ANI)

Ajmer: Ahead of the release of her film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, actor Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a few pictures from her sacred visit.

Dressed in a green suit, she exuded simplicity in ethnic wear. “Gratitude,” she captioned the post.

MS Education Academy

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and will be out in theatres on June 2.

Sara recently returned to India after making her debut at Cannes Film Festival. She made her fans happy with her appearance at the 76th edition.

In her speech at the gala, Sara highlighted Indian culture, cinema and art.

She said, “I am so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally.”

Sara made her Cannes red carpet debut in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga. Isn’t it a perfect way to pay tribute to Indian culture?

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2023 10:15 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button