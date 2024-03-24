Sara Ali Khan regrets past choices: “Forgot to Use My Brains”

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, the talented actress of her generation, has been making waves in the Bollywood industry. The daughter of actor parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she has carved her path to success. However, in a recent candid conversation with Film Companion, Sara opened up about her film choices and the impact they had on her career.

The Rushed Decisions

Sara candidly admitted that she made some hurried decisions when it came to choosing films. She revealed that she quite literally forgot to use her brain during those moments. Instead of making calculated choices, she followed her heart, which sometimes led her astray. As she said:

“People saw through me when I was trying to do something that didn’t come necessarily from the heart. Because then, you are leaving yourself open to comparison. Because I have given the audience, the media, just people in general, a very unadulterated, a very honest version of myself, very early in my career. I started feeling very empty. I started feeling very let down by myself. You have to know when to use your brain, which is something I forgot, because I was reliant on the brain constantly that it started replacing the lack of a gut, which can’t happen.”

Sara’s journey in the film industry began with her debut in Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, she has been part of successful films like Simmba and is currently promoting Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. However, the pressure to maintain authenticity weighed heavily on her. She faced scrutiny over her surname and her genuine self:

“I was born to a secular family, in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic. The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me, but anybody around me, I will stand up. My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that’s my decision, and I’ll never apologize for that.”

Learning from Mistakes

Sara’s honesty about her missteps serves as a valuable lesson for aspiring actors. She acknowledges that sometimes the brain needs to guide decisions, especially in an industry where authenticity matters. As she reflects on her journey, she emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between heart and mind.