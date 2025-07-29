Sara Ali Khan seen with BJP minister’s son, video viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Metro… In Dino, is once again making headlines but this time, it’s her personal life that’s grabbing all the attention.

A video of Sara exiting a Gurudwara in Delhi is now going viral. But what’s really caught everyone’s eye? She wasn’t alone.

Sara was seen accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The duo was spotted leaving the premises together, and as expected, the internet can’t stop buzzing.

Dressed in a graceful white suit, Sara was seen exiting the Gurudwara first. Moments later, Arjun joined her in the same car, casually dressed, reigniting all the dating rumours that began late last year.

For those who’ve been following, Sara and Arjun were first linked in October 2024, after they were spotted together at Kedarnath, a place Sara has often spoken fondly about. That was followed by some cryptic December vacation posts, which fans were quick to decode suspecting a quiet getaway in Rajasthan.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun is an actor, musician, and MMA enthusiast. He comes from a politically well-known family. He’s the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, a BJP leader in Punjab. In terms of work, Arjun has assisted on films like Singh Is Bliing and appeared in Band of Maharajas. He’s also released music singles including Thinkin’ Bout You, Hellcat, and Enroute.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is keeping busy. She has two untitled projects lined up.One with Sidharth Malhotra, directed by Deepak Mishra, said to be based on a rural folk tale and set to begin filming in 2025. Another with Aanand L. Rai, whose details are still under wraps, but the buzz is already strong.