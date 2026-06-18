Sara Ali Khan teams up with Superman actor Henry Cavill

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan has landed herself in a crossover nobody really saw coming. The Bollywood actress was seen sharing the frame with Superman actor Henry Cavill for a brand campaign, and the internet is already reacting to the unexpected Bollywood meets Hollywood moment.

A picture from the campaign was shared by Filmfare on Instagram, where Sara and Henry are seen dressed in elegant formal outfits. Sara was seen in an all white look, while Henry appeared in a classic suit, giving the whole campaign a royal and international feel.

For many Indian fans, Henry Cavill may not be an everyday household name, but he is widely recognised as the actor who played Superman in DC films. That is exactly why seeing him next to Sara Ali Khan came as a surprise for many social media users.

The comments section quickly turned into a mix of shock, amusement and curiosity, with fans calling it a crossover they did not expect. In recent years, brand campaigns have been bringing together Indian and international faces, but Sara and Henry in the same frame still feels like one of the more random yet interesting pairings.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. She also has Udta Teer in the pipeline, a spy comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana. Sara continues to stay visible both on screen and in the brand space.

Henry Cavill, on the other hand, enjoys a massive global fan base for his roles as Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. While the campaign may be a brand move, it has given fans enough reason to talk about this unusual Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill crossover.