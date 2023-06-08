Sara Ali Khan’s comment on marrying a ‘cricketer’ goes viral

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan’s link-up rumours are a never-ending saga. She is often paired up with different people from the industry, including Kartik Aryan and Vijay Devarakonda. This time it’s India’s cricket prodigy, Shubhman Gill. The tittle-tattle began after the pair was spotted enjoying a date in the city. The rumours also include Sara Tendulkar making it a Sara v/s Sara rivalry.

Amid the rumours, the actress, who is currently busy promoting her new movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was asked about the possibility of marrying a cricketer. The interviewer asked if she would be open to following her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore’s steps and marrying a cricketer.

Sara Ali Khan (Twitter)

She replied, “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession).”

The actress was further asked if she can imagine herself dating someone from the current Indian cricket team lineup, hinting at Shubhman Gill. To this, the actress answered, “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so.”

Sara’s recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is receiving mixed reviews by the industry. The actress, along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal has been visiting different places of worship to seek blessings for the success of their film.