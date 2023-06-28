Sara Ali Khan’s latest Ujjain temple visit leaves netizens puzzled

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, grew up in a secular environment. Sara takes frequent trips to places of worship either solo or with her spiritual contemporary Janhvi Kapoor.

The actress is currently enjoying the success of her new movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke where she starred opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. She was seen visiting different religious places to seek blessings for the success of her movie.

The videos of the actress visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain and Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore have gone viral, where she can be seen being completely engrossed while listening to the bhajans. Sara documented the trip by sharing stories on her Instagram account, in which we can see her wearing a pink saree and basking in the serenity of the place.

Some netizens are questioning her entry inside the temple. A user on Twitter commented under the post, “I don’t know,whether she has Converted to Hinduism or had married to any Hindu or Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple Accepts all religions to have Darshan of Shri Mahakal. But, if neither of the above Points are True,then A Clarifications must be sought from the TRUST BOARD & CHIEF PRIEST.”

Another user commented, “Why are the Khans coming to temples? Is she converted.” One person called her a “Nautanki” for visiting the temple.

Some fans are also supporting the actress. A netizen tweeted under the video, “You who are full of sin is not the judge of anyone’s bhakti. Mahadev has accepted her he will guide her. You don’t get to impose your false opinion on anyone.”

You who are full of sin is not the judge of anyone's bhakti. Mahadev has accepted her he will guide her. You don't get to impose your false opinion on anyone. — केशव माधव सिंह KAKAN卐🇮🇳(｡♥‿♥｡)ಕೇಶವ್ ಮಾಧವ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ (@KeshavMadhavSi2) June 25, 2023

This is not the first time that the actress was trolled and targeted for visiting temples. In a press conference, Sara commented on the controversy saying, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place…I believe in energy.”

On the professional, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her next big project ‘Metro In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.