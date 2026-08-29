Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan’s cheerful Raksha Bandhan post with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unexpectedly triggered a heated debate online, with social media users dragging everything from religion to Kriti Sanon’s recent controversy into the comments.

The actress shared glimpses of her family celebration, dressed in a traditional pink outfit as she performed the Rakhi rituals with Ibrahim. While many fans showered the siblings with love, a section of users began comparing Sara with Kriti, who recently faced criticism over her attire in a Raksha Bandhan campaign.

“Learn from Sara how to celebrate the festival,” one user wrote while tagging Kriti. Another comment similarly asked the actress to “learn something from Sara.”

Some users also invoked Sara’s Muslim heritage from her father Saif Ali Khan’s side while praising her traditional attire. On the other hand, another section targeted Sara for celebrating the Hindu festival and reportedly asked her to remove “Khan” from her name.

What began as a warm family post soon became another example of how women celebrities are subjected to moral policing over their clothes, surnames and religious identities. Neither Sara’s celebration nor Kriti’s clothing required validation, yet social media turned both into an unnecessary communal debate.