Sara Tendulkar’s latest tweet on Shubman Gill goes viral

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s love story has become one of the hot topics among fans and media circles since past one year and fans are closely monitoring them. The speculations of their dating rumours always make headlines but no one among them officially admitted the relationship yet.

Sara Tendulkar’s father Sachin Tendulkar also likes young cricketer Shubman Gill and it was earlier reported that Sachin even wished Shubman on his 24th birthday.

And now, everybody is going gaga over Sara Tendulkar’s latest tweet on Shubman Gill. She posted for the first time about the cricketer on social media and fans are now convinced that she likes Shubman Gill as she prayed for the health of the cricketer.

For the unversed, Shubman Gill is unwell and has tested positive for dengue. Expressing her love for the cricketer, she tweeted, ”Get Well Soon #Shubman Gill with heart emoticon and Indian flag.”

Soon after Sara’s tweet went viral, fans flooded the comments box and started discussing the love story of the duo. One of the users wrote, ”Breaking news: is tweet ke baad Gill ki recovery ultra mode PE ho rahi hai, ” while another user commented, ”Ab to pahle match se pahle hi thik hona hi padega Shubman ko..”

It is reported that the Indian cricket team’s worries ahead of the opening match against Australia have been compounded as Shubman Gill felt ill. It is predicted that Ishan Kishan could replace him if he is ruled out of the tournament due to illness.