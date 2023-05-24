Sarath Babu’s wealth in Hyderabad, other cities becomes talk of town

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday, May 22 after being hospitalised for more than 15 days. He was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure in a private hospital here. He was 71 years old.

His death has left a void in the hearts of his loved ones.

And now, speculations are rife about the fate of his vast property empire. Despite his eventful personal life, which included three marriages but no children, Sarath Babu’s close relationship with his seven siblings and their offspring now takes center stage.

Can you guess how much wealth he left behind?

According to reports on Great Andhra, Sarath Babu’s vast wealth, which includes an array of assets across Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, has been systematically divided into thirteen portions. These portions may be been allocated for the children of his beloved brothers and sisters.

Sarath Babu’s brother stepped forward to clarify the situation.

Sarath Babu’s brother expressed heartfelt sentiments in response to the speculation surrounding the division of their late brother’s wealth. “Sarath Babu is the fourth among our siblings, and he cared for us like a father. We are united and stand together. We are not sure if he left behind a will for his properties. If that is the case, we have no role to play. Otherwise, the properties will be shared among our family members. It is a private matter within our family, and others need not concern themselves.”

Sarath Babu was a prominent figure in the South Indian film industry. Born on March 31, 1951, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, he made significant contributions to both Tamil and Telugu cinema throughout his career. Sarath Babu’s real name was Sathiya Sarath Babu Khannaiyann, and he was often referred to as “Edison of the South” for his versatility and talent.