Saregama buys Bhansali’s Love And War for HUGE price: Report

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new movie Love & War is already getting a lot of attention, even though filming hasn’t started yet. While the cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is causing excitement, there’s more good news. Bhansali has made a huge deal with Saregama, a major music label, for the music rights of the film.

Love And War Music Rights

Bhansali is known for creating films with amazing music, and Love & War is expected to be no different. He sold the music rights of the film to Saregama for Rs. 35 crore, as per a fresh report in Pinkvilla. This is a big amount and shows that both Bhansali and Saregama believe the film’s music will be a big hit.

Bhansali’s earlier films like Devdas and Bajirao Mastani had unforgettable songs. Teaming up with Saregama means that Love & War will likely continue this tradition, giving fans a soundtrack to remember.

What’s also interesting is that Bhansali has decided to finance this film himself and has already signed a big deal with Netflix for its release after theaters.

Satellite Rights

Bhansali is in advanced negotiations with a leading television network for the satellite rights, with the estimated value of the deal hovering around Rs. 50 crore.

The report also suggests that the non-theatrical revenue (money earned outside theaters) of Love And War are expected to be around Rs. 215 crore. This means that even before the film is out, it’s already making big money!

Love & War will have a budget of around Rs. 200 crore, mainly because it will feature some epic war scenes and high production value. Bhansali is known for his grand films, so fans can expect nothing less. The movie is expected to do well at the box office and make even more money after its release.

Love & War is scheduled to release on March 20, 2026. But it might face tough competition from another big movie—Shah Rukh Khan’s action film King, which is set to release around the same time. A box office clash between these two films would make for an exciting time in Bollywood!