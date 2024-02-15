Sarfaraz Khan hits brisk 50 in debut test match

After years of toil in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan finally realized his dream of donning the Indian jersey in test cricket. The 26-year-old Mumbai batter’s journey to the international arena was laden with anticipation and hurdles, but when the moment arrived, it was nothing short of magical.

Anil Kumble, the legendary spinner, handed over the prestigious test cap to Sarfaraz, a moment that brought tears of joy to the eyes of his family witnessing the occasion from the stands. As Sarfaraz stepped onto the field, a sense of pride and relief was felt in the atmosphere.

Sarfaraz made an instant impact, crafting a brisk fifty in just 48 balls. However, his innings was marred by a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, resulting in a run-out that left him visibly disappointed. Nevertheless, his maiden international knock marked a significant milestone in his budding career.

Amidst the cheers and applause from the crowd, Sarfaraz’s wife, Romana, and his father, Naushad, erupted with joy as he notched his first runs in test cricket. Their unwavering support and ecstatic celebration painted a picture of unwavering determination and familial pride.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Kumble expressed his pride in Sarfaraz’s journey and achievements, highlighting the significance of the occasion for him and his family. He emphasised that Sarfaraz’s debut was just the beginning of a promising career.

Also Read Rahul Dravid to remain India’s head coach ICC T20 World Cup

“Sarfaraz, I am really proud of the way you come through, am sure your dad and your family would be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work and disappointments, but despite that all the runs that you have scored through the domestic season. Well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories today. Start of a long career. Only 310 people have played before you, so all the best,” Kumble told Sarfaraz.

In a parallel gesture, Dinesh Karthik presented the first test cap to Dhruv Jurel, underscoring the sanctity and honour of representing India in the traditional format of the game. Karthik emphasized the profound satisfaction that comes with performing well in test cricket, signifying the importance of the occasion for every player who dons the White jersey.

As Sarfaraz embarks on this new chapter of his career, his debut serves as a testament to his perseverance, talent, and unwavering determination to succeed at the highest level of the sport.