Sarpanpally Lake: A hidden escape just 2 hours from Hyderabad

When Hyderabadis head towards Vikarabad for a quick escape, their first choice is often stopping at the Kotepally Reservoir or Nagasamudram Lake to witness serene waters. It has become a go-to spot for kayaking and picnicking, often getting too crowded. But just a little closer lies a lake that many overlook, a spot that quietly offers the same facilities without being crowded.

That lake is Sarpanpally, a stretch of water surrounded by open skies and greenery. Unlike its other famous counterparts, Sarpanpally Lake retains a raw, untouched charm that makes it feel like a secret reserved for those who stumble upon it. Siasat.com explores this lake and how it is becoming a name worth knowing.

What to expect at Sarpanpally Lake

Touted as ‘peaceful’ and ‘a calm and quiet place’, Sarpanpally Lake is ideal for picnics, photography, or simply relaxing by the water’s edge to soak in the stillness. Adventurers can also try kayaking here, which is offered by nearby resorts for around Rs. 500.

The best time to visit is late afternoon, when the sun dips low, painting the lake in shades of orange and gold. For those who want a crowd-free retreat that still offers scenic beauty, Sarpanpally Lake makes for an unexpectedly rewarding stop.

Parking is available near the lake, and the entry is free. Though travellers should note that facilities like toilets and food stalls are limited, so making it a one-day trip is suggested.

How to reach and best time to visit

Sarpanpally Lake is located about 90 kilometres from Hyderabad and around 15 kilometres from Vikarabad town, making it an easy two-hour drive. The route itself is scenic with winding roads, fields and stretches of greenery. Many travellers combine their visit with a trip to Ananthagiri Hills, which lies close by.

Winters and monsoon months are ideal for planning a trip to the lake. While the lake is undeniably beautiful, it also calls for caution. In July 2025, a tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying tourists capsized due to sudden strong winds, leading to the death of two tourists. So for now, tourists are advised to avoid water activities during bad weather.

Despite all, Sarpanpally Lake remains a hidden gem near Hyderabad that is worth visiting at least once, especially for those who appreciate tranquility.