Sashakt scholarship offers Rs 2.4 lakh for girl students; check details

Candidates can apply online by its due date of November 30, 2023.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 1:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Foundation (NGO) is offering Sashakt Scholarship 2023 which aims to encourage young women across India to pursue a career in science.

The scholarship which is a one-of-its-kind initiative provides a playing ground for girl students, especially from rural India and economically weaker sections to get access to quality education in some of India’s best science institutions by offering financial support and mentorship throughout their undergraduate studies. 

However, the scholarships are limited to students securing admissions in the 12 specified science colleges. The selected fellows will receive a scholarship worth Rs 2.4 lakhs (Rs 80,000 per annum) for 3 years of study.

Candidates can apply online before the deadline on November 30, 2023.

Eligibility

  • Be an Indian national
  • Be a girl student
  • Have passed Class 12 from a recognised institution/university
  • Have a good record of academic excellence
  • Have opted for a BTech, MBBS, or BSc in Natural/Pure Science degree

Students must be taken admissions in the 12 specified science colleges.

Hyderabad

  • St Francis Degree College for Women
  • Bhavan’s Vivekananda College of Science Humanities and Commerce
  • Telangana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam.

Bangalore

  • Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
  • M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce
  • Department of Science, Christ (Deemed to be University)
  • Mount Carmel College St
  • Joseph’s College

Chennai

  • Madras Christian College
  • Stella Maris College
  • Presidency College
  • Loyola College
  • Queen Mary’s College
  • Ethiraj College for Women

Documents

  • Class 10 certificate (mandatory)
  • Class 10 mark sheet (optional)
  • Class 12 mark sheet (mandatory)
  • Class 12 certificate (optional)
  • Income certificate (mandatory for household income less than INR 5,00,000)
  • Disability certificate (mandatory for PwD candidates)

Notably, preference will be given to students with rural backgrounds, economically weak backgrounds, and interest in scientific research.

