SAT sets aside Sebi order against NDTV founders

Sebi had passed an order asking the Roys to 'disgorge' more than Rs 16.97 crore along with interest charged at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from April 17, 2008.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th October 2023 5:06 pm IST
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy

New Delhi: The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed the insider trading order against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, as per media reports.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

It may be pointed out that on November 27, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had passed an order asking the Roys to ‘disgorge’ more than Rs 16.97 crore along with interest charged at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from April 17, 2008, media reports said.

As per the order they were also restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of two years.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th October 2023 5:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button