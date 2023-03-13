Satish Kaushik death: Woman alleges Delhi cop once destroyed evidence against her husband

New Delhi: In a latest update in connection with the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik, the wife of businessman Vikas Malu has lodged a fresh complaint against Delhi Police Inspector Vijay Singh, alleging that he had once tried to hush up her sexual assault case by allegedly destroying all the evidence.

The woman has said that she wants someone else to do the investigation instead of Vijay Singh alleging that he was hand in gloves with her husband.

Vijay Singh has been deputed by the senior officials to look into the allegations regarding the Rs 15 crore issue. The woman has claimed that Satish Kuashik gave Rs 15 crore to her husband for the investment purpose and was demanding his money back. She has alleged that her husband didn’t want to repay and killed Satish Kaushik through pills at his farm house.

“Inspector/ IO Vijay Singh is totally hand in gloves with the accused Vikas Malu and his associates and the same can be verified from the fact that on November 22, 2022 when the police team along with me and raided ‘Malu farms’ at Pushpanjali, all the accused persons were there at the farm house, but inspector Vijay A. Singh deliberately and intentionally provided them with free passage to flee from the scene of crime, instead of arresting them.

“Further, he did not seize the DVR containing the CCTV footage and rather issued upon them a notice of 10 days to supply the same to police station Kapashera. Thus, he gave ample opportunity to Vikas Malu to destroy the CCTV footage. I can provide the video recording to prove this,” she has alleged in her complaint.

She has said that if the purpose of Investigation is fair, then the present investigation official should be removed otherwise truth will never come out.