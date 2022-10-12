Satrangi Mela: Queer culture to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Oct 15

Hyderabad: On October 15, the city’s non-profit ‘Queer Nilayam’ will hold for the first time its Queer Festival “Satrangi Mela” to honour the creativity and entrepreneurship of the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival, which lasts all day, will showcase local artists’ works as well as live music, art, cuisine, and market booths. Local queer-led businesses such Desi Kalakaar, A Rainbow Over Your Head, Neko Thrift, DebbieDesigned.it, How to Cockroach a Cat, Transmutation Soap Studio, and others will be represented at the event, which is open from 12 to 8 o’clock.

Highlights of the event will include a line-up of original acts, including classical dance, a live drag band, comedy, and drama. Performers will include well-known drag artists Patruni Sastry, Apoorva Gupta, Smitin, Nique Singh, Khemaya, and Telu Sravan Kumar, among others.

“This is the first Satrangi Mela in Hyderabad. The idea behind the event is to bring all the talented individuals from the community under one roof and let the synergy do its magic. The event empowers queer artists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and the community at large, by not only providing a safe platform but also financial support,” said Jayant, one of the co-founders of Queer Nilayam.

Queer Nilayam was launched in March 2021. The organisation frequently sponsors panels and events that support women, transgender people, and non-binary people. “Whether you are a member of the community or an ally, you are welcome to attend the event at the WeWork office space in Kondapur,” a press note said.

Visit Queer Nilayam’s Instagram page or https://linktr.ee/queernilayam for more information, including ticket registration.