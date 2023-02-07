Satyadeep Mishra’s shocking comments on ex-wife Aditi Rao Hydari

Hyderabad: Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Siddharth. Reportedly, the two fell in love during the shoot of their movie Mahasamudram.

Aditi and Siddharth recently attended Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony together, after which the rumoured couple grabbed eyeballs again. Though they never officially announced their relationship, their togetherness gives credence to the fact that they are dating each other.

Aditi Rao Hydari ,Siddharth (Instagram)

In the latest development, Aditi Rao Hydari’s ex-husband Satyadeep made some sensational comments about the actress and his former relationship with her. According to Tollywood Net, he said, “Because of my relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari, I used to hate love. I was afraid of falling in love again. Those who have experienced a break-up are afraid of re-relationship and love.”

Aditi Rao Hydari and Satyadeep Mishra got married in the year 2009 and they separated in 2013.

Satyadeep got hitched second time to his ladylove and fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently and fans are now expecting that Siddharth and Aditi will also get married soon.