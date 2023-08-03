Satyapal Malik makes serious allegations against Modi government

Satyapal Malik, a senior BJP leader and experienced politician with 50 years in politics, has recently raised serious questions about the intentions of the Modi government. Addressing a convention on national security issues, Malik expressed concerns about the 2024 general elections and the measures that the government may take to succeed, terming them potentially disastrous and anti-national.

He urged the nation to be wary of the current government’s actions, warning that if unchecked, it could lead to disastrous consequences, likening the situation to the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Satyapal Malik, who has served as Governor for several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya, was instrumental in the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir. In the convention, he candidly revealed that communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh district and surrounding areas was deliberately instigated to divide people on communal lines, raising concerns about the government’s role in such incidents.

The senior BJP leader cited examples of such tactics being allegedly employed in Gujarat and other parts of the country. He further alerted the public to the potential risks, including a possible attack on the Ram temple, which has emerged as a contentious issue in recent times.

The seasoned politician also shed light on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s repeated visits to the United Arab Emirates, hinting at alleged collusion with Pakistan. According to Malik, our national security adviser has been engaging with Pakistani generals, raising suspicions of a possible covert operation before the 2024 elections.

He further claimed that the Modi government used the Pulwama terror attack to gain electoral advantage in 2019, but failed to thoroughly investigate the matter after assuming power.

Satyapal Malik’s outspoken remarks have sparked debate and drawn attention to the need for transparency and accountability in the government’s actions. As an experienced politician with a deep understanding of national security and governance, his concerns cannot be dismissed lightly. The nation now awaits responses from the government to address the questions raised by the senior BJP leader.