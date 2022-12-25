Satyendar Jain will not be allowed visitors for 15 days

New Delhi: Jailed AAP minister Satyender Jain will not be allowed visitors for the next 15 days, said sources in Tihar Jail, where he is lodged in a money laundering case since June.

Sources also said that all facilities such as a table and chair in his cell will also be removed.

Recently, a three-member committee, headed by the Principal Secretary, Home, set up by the Delhi Lt Governor, stated that Jain violated prison norms and misused his official position and authority to enjoy special treatment in jail.

The inquiry report prepared by the committee, which also comprised the Principal Secretary, Law, and Secretary, Vigilance, said that Jain frequently met his wife Poonam Jain and other family members in jail, misusing his authority as the Prisons Minister in the Delhi government.

The key findings of the report said that at least five inmates, namely Rinku, Afsar Ali, Manish (all Pocso accused), Sonu Singh and Dilip Kumar, were put under pressure by the jail administration (including the Superintendent, warden, and munshi) to provide “special services” to Jain.

Jain was arrested on May 30 after the ED charged him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged money laundering and owning assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The committee also found collusion on the part of then, DG Prisons, Sandeep Goel, with Jain, and recommended departmental proceedings against Goel for extending VIP treatment to the jailed minister.

Goel was suspended recently.

The inquiry committee has found that Goel met Jain in his cell for about 50 minutes on October 6, reflecting that Goel was quite close to Jain and indicates the collusion of top brass, i.e., then DG (Prisons), Goel, it said.