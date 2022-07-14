Satyendar Jain’s wife skips ED summon on health grounds

New Delhi: Poonam Jain, the wife of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the probe on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case under PMLA, won’t appear before the agency on medical grounds.

Last Friday, the ED had asked Poonam Jain to join the investigation on July 14.

Satyendar Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the money laundering case after the court rejected his bail application.

On July 1, the ED had arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the two associates of the Health Minister.

The ED had initiated the money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge-sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, Poonam Jain and other accused persons. It was alleged that Jain, while holding office as a minister in the Delhi government between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI had accused Jain, his wife and other accused persons of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 31 this year, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned or controlled by Jain.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under Section 19 of the PMLA.