Saudi: 11 persons get 65 yrs in jail for emblazing public property 

Riyadh: As many as 11 persons were on Wednesday sentenced to 65 years in jail and penalized Saudi Riyal 29 million for allegedly emblazing public property.

They were jailed for forming organised crime gang and emblazing diesel procured through government support, buying it in large quantities, taking advantage of their possession of fuel filling stations, and illegally reselling it to smugglers who sold it in other countries.

The gang was also involved in money laundering, forgery, and violating the banking monitoring system. The arrested persons were held and produced in a court which pronounced the verdict. It ordered the concerned authority to confiscate the property from the convicts.

The court also canceled all the contracts made by the convicts with government authorities and canceled the licence of the gas stations. Expats involved in the crime will be deported.