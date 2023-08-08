Saudi: 5 guidelines for passengers boarding Haramain train

The number of passengers using the Haramain High-Speed Railway during this year's Haj reportedly reached over 750,000, with an increase of 96% compared to 2022 Haj season.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 8th August 2023 4:08 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced five guidelines for pilgrims and visitors that they must abide before boarding the Haramain High-Speed train proceeding to Makkah and Madinah.

According to the ministry, passengers must arrive at the rail station well before the scheduled time of departure, present the ticket before boarding the train, maintain cleanliness, follow the crew’s instructions, and sit in the designated seat on the ticket in order to ensure a smooth journey.

Earlier, the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) announced that the Haramain High-Speed Railway’s operational plan for the 2023 Haj season was successfully completed.

The number of passengers boarding the Haramain High-Speed train during this year’s Haj season reportedly reached over 750,000, with an increase of 96% compared to 2022 Haj season.

