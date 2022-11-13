Saudi: After 12-year hiatus, ‘Tash Ma Tash’ to return in Ramzan 2023

Riyadh: The head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced the return of the series ‘Tash Ma Tash’, starting 2023 on the MBC screen, specifically during the holy month of Ramzan.

On Tuesday, November 10, Al-Sheikh said, on his Twitter account, that the Tash Ma Tash series will be sponsored by the Entertainment Authority, indicating that preparations for it have begun.

Al-Sheikh attached the tweet with a picture of the artists Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Nasser Al-Qasabi.

The series Tash Ma Tash is considered one of the most prominent Saudi series, and it began showing in 1993 and continued until 2011.

التحضير لطاش ماطاش ان شاءالله رمضان القادم مع العملاقة mbc وبرعاية الترفيه 🇸🇦🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/bKH2jHSYPr — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) November 10, 2022

The idea of ​​the series started with artists Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Nasser Al-Qasabi, and director Amer Al-Hamoud.

After the first two seasons of Tash Ma Tash, the trio separated to be the duo Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Nasser Al-Qasabi, in cooperation with director Abdul-Khaleq Al-Ghanim.

يجري التحضير حالياً لعودة المسلسل الشهير #طاش بمشاركة نجميه #ناصر_القصبي و #عبدالله_السدحان.



ضربة الموسم بلا جدال، لكنه في الوقت نفسه مغامرة خطرة بسبب الإرث والقيمة والرمزية الكبيرة لـ #طاش والتي ستفتح باباً واسعاً للمقارنات.. والانتقادات.



بالتوفيق للنجمين الكبيرين.. pic.twitter.com/nH7tVLZMMj — رجا ساير المطيري (@Rjasair) November 9, 2022

The work continued to be shown on the first Saudi channel Al Saudiya from 1 to 13 seasons before moving to MBC in 2006. In 2008, its production was stopped, and an alternative was shown to the series “We are all children of a village” to continue screening until 2011.

Tash Ma Tash tries to address the issues of Saudi society in a satirical comic framework. Each episode has a story. Al-Qasabi and Al-Sadhan usually open the door to everyone by sending stories or writings, and the work team deals with them dramatically.

العمل الفني الذي رسم الابتسامة وخلد ذكريات لا تنسى في 18 جزء 💫

طاش ما طاش يعود من جديد في رمضان المقبل 😍✨



برعاية #هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/tD00JLhkES — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) November 11, 2022