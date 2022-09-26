‘Saudi Idol’ season 1: Premiere date, registrations & more details

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian version of the international reality music competition series ‘Idol’ is all set to launch its debut season in December this year.

The new show will be launched in partnership with the Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and the MBC Group.

On Saturday, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh announced the same on Twitter and also revealed the names of the jury for the new talent show ‘Saudi Idol’.

“Happy to announce a new partnership between the Entertainment Authority and the MBC Group to launch Saudi Idol,” Al-Sheikh tweeted.

The jury of the show will consist of the artists— Saudi singer Aseel Abubakr, Emirati singer and actress Ahlam AlShamsi, Iraqi-Saudi singer and composer Majid Almohandis, and Syrian singer Assala.

سعيد بالإعلان عن شراكة جديدة بين #هيئة_الترفيه و مجموعة MBC لإطلاق برنامج #سعودي_أيدول 😍🇸🇦



مع الفنانين أصيل أبو بكر و أحلام و أصالة و ماجد المهندس في لجنة التحكيم ❤️🤩



🗓 يبدأ العرض الأول للبرنامج في ديسمبر 2022#saudi_idol pic.twitter.com/OayAVQ7aWD — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2022

In response to Al-Sheikh’s announcement, Assala tweeted, “I have the honor to participate with my fellow great artists in the program,#SaudiIdol for the first time regarding Saudi art, to discover what this country holds in terms of distinguished Saudi talents.”

لي الشرف بمشاركتي مع أخواني الفنانين الكبار في برنامج #سعودي_أيدول لأول مره يخص الفن السعودي لإكتشاف ما يحمله هذا الوطن من مواهب سعودية مميزه مع خالص الشكر والتقدير ل #هيئة_الترفيه ومجموعة MBC لإختياري لهذا البرنامج💚أتمنى التوفيق للجميع 💚🇸🇦💚#saudi_idol https://t.co/TSqaEBpOME — أصيل أبوبكر (@Aseel_abubakr) September 24, 2022

Saudi Idol will be telecasted on MBC1 channel in two categories, auditions and live shows. The show will be concerned with discovering talents in Saudi Arabia. It’s filming will reportedly begin in October.

The Saudi Idol sheds light on Saudi art and Saudi music, and is one of the largest talent programs that will be shown on MBC.

Earlier, MBC announced the opening of registration for Saudi Idol. Their tweet read: “You have a beautiful voice and do you want to sing? Do you like competition and enter the world of lights and fame? Participate in the largest singing program. Do not miss the opportunity, register now.”

The MBC group achieved great success by launching the ‘Iraq Idol’ program, which is the Iraqi version of the global music reality show, with the jury of Hatem Al Iraqi, Rahma Riyad and Saif Nabil.

The new show is part of a huge plan implemented by the Kingdom and is based on enhancing the role of entertainment in the national income as part of its strategy to diversify the economy away from oil.

The exact date of commencement have not been revealed yet, but we are waiting for more information.