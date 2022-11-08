Saudi Arabia: 10 arrested after shots fired at car showroom injures two

The nine Saudi citizens and one expatriate have been arrested over the incident, which took place after a disagreement over drug trafficking.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 8th November 2022 7:51 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: 10 arrested after shooting incident at car showroom
Screengrab from a video clip showing a Mercedes SUV burning after a drug dispute in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh: The Saudi Public Security Directorate announced the arrest of ten people on Monday, after a video of a burning vehicle and shooting at a car showroom in Riyadh, went viral on social media, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A video clip showing the incident was allegedly circulated on social media. In one of the clips, what appears to be a burnt Mercedes SUV is seen.

Another clip shows people inside a car showroom in a state of panic as gunshots are heard from an automatic rifle.

As a result of the shooting, two people were injured in the incident, and were taken to hospital.

They have been referred to the Kingdom’s public prosecutor for further legal action.

Other suspects have been identified and more arrests are taking place.

