Saudi Arabia: 3 Emergency centres at Grand Mosque to provide 24/7 services

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Health Cluster has set up three emergency centres within the corridors of the Grand Mosque to provide urgent healthcare services to visitors around the clock.

These centres, under the supervision of the Ministry of Health (MOH), operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, ensuring that visitors to the Grand Mosque located in the holy site of Makkah have access to emergency care wherever needed.

Among these centres is Haram Emergency Center 1, situated on the first floor of the King Fahd Expansion area, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Haram Emergency Center 3 is located at the Saudi Portico (formerly Safa Gate), and the Haram Emergency Center 4 is near the Ajyad Bridge on the first floor of the Saudi Portico.

The Makkah Health Cluster ensures the delivery of high-quality primary healthcare and raises awareness of the services available to the Grand Mosque’s visitors.