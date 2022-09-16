Saudi Arabia: 3 kg of hair removed from patient’s stomach

Riyadh: In a rare medical case, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Health Affairs in Al-Jouf region announced the removal of a hair mass weighing 3 kilograms from the stomach of a female patient.

The medical team at King Abdulaziz Specialist Hospital operated on the patient who was complaining of chronic abdominal pain.

After conducting the necessary x-rays and medical examinations, it was found that there was a mass of hair weighing 3 kilograms in the patient’s stomach.

The medical team at the hospital decided to perform a surgical operation and remove the hair mass, and the operation was successful.

It is noteworthy that King Abdulaziz Specialist Hospital has performed 26 surgeries during the past week.

The number of surgeries since the beginning of this year has reached 550 surgeries, including a number of specific surgeries, and the emergency department received 11,914 patients.