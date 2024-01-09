Saudi Arabia: 30 tons of perfume used every day at Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia has revealed that the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Islam’s second holiest site and a popular destination for Muslim pilgrims from all over the world, uses 115 tons of rug sterilization compounds and 30 tons (30,000 litres) of perfume every day.

Many pilgrims would swarm to the Prophet’s Mosque to pray and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, which houses the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad after undertaking the rites of Umrah, or minor pilgrimage, at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Makkah.

“The quantities used at the mosque for scenting reach 30 metric tons daily, while those for sterilizing rugs are near 115 metric tons and 110 metric tons for disinfecting the floors,” Deputy Chief of the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques for Services, Fawzi Al Hujaili, was quoted by Al Ekhbariya.

The equipment used for disinfection, sterilization, and floor washing exceeds 600 devices, each operating independently with well-trained workers.

The increased influx of tourists highlighted in the reports issued by the officials in late December indicates that in a single week, about 5.2 million Muslims performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Around 10 million Muslims from outside are anticipated to conduct Umrah during the current season, which started more than six months ago.