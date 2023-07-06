Saudi Arabia: 42 blind men, women perform Haj this year

Saudi Arabia: 42 blind men and women performed Haj this year
Photo: Kafeef_sa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Association of the Blind (Kafeef) sponsored 42 visually challenged men and women with their companions, to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year.

The blind pilgrims performed all the rituals of Haj, including stoning the Jamarat and the farewell Tawaf, amid an integrated system of facilitated services.

Kafeef was able to implement this initiative efficiently with the help of the Manasik program, which works to alleviate the difficulties that blind pilgrims may face and ensures their ability to perform Haj comfortably.

This year, Haj season was held without any restrictions after a three-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

