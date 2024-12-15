Saudi Arabia: 7 family members die as mobile phone charger causes fire

In a tragic incident, seven members of a family died in a fire caused by a mobile phone charger connected to electricity in the city of Hofuf in the Al-Ahsa governorate, Saudi Arabia.

The victims have been identified as six siblings—Laila Hussein Al-Jibran, Iman Hussein, Latifa Hussein, Ahmed Hussein, Reda Hussein, and Abdul-Ilah Hussein—and their nephew, Hussein Ali Al-Jibran.

Latifa Hussein, a bride who recently signed her marriage contract, was waiting for her wedding within 72 hours.

One of the victims’ relatives, Haider Al Hassan, told Al Arabiya that a mobile phone charger connected to a power source and placed on a sofa had caught fire in the house’s hallway and the flames moved quickly in the interior part of the house on Monday, December 9.

Three individuals died immediately due to asphyxiation from smoke inhalation, while four others later died from injuries.

The Civil Defence swiftly responded to the fire incident, putting in significant effort to extinguish it and rescue the survivors, despite the damage already done.