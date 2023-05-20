Saudi Arabia: 8 Pakistani pilgrims killed in Makkah hotel fire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Saudi Arabia: 8 Pakistani pilgrims kills in Makkah hotel fire

Riyadh: A devastating hotel fire in Makkah, Saudi Arabia has killed at least eight Pakistani pilgrims and six other injured, local media reported.

According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman, a fire occurred in a hotel located on Ibrahim Khalil Road in Makkah on Saturday.

The spokesman said the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah is in constant contact with the local authorities to help the victims and their families.

“We have reports of eight deaths and six Pakistanis got injured in the incident. Our mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families,” the spokesperson added. 

According to media reports, the fire broke out in a room on the third floor of the hotel due to a short circuit and soon spread to other rooms.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to take care of the health of the injured pilgrims and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

In April, nine Pakistani citizens, including women and children, died, and five sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia.

