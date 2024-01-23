Saudi Arabia: After 24 years, Ramzan 2024 to fall in winter

Muslims worldwide eagerly anticipate the start of the month of Ramzan 2024, which coincides with the winter season in Saudi Arabia this year.

After a whooping gap of 24 years, Ramzan will be observed during the winter. Winter season commences on December 21 and concludes on March 20.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramzan in Saudi Arabia is expected to begin on March 10 and in India on March 11.

The duration of the Ramzan month can be either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Crescent.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from food and drink during this period.