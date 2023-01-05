Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo: In pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. He received a grand welcome in the country. Let us look at his welcome through some pictures

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

Star striker meets fans

After arriving in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo met some fans and clicked pictures with them.

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo attends press conference

Ronaldo attended his first-ever press conference for the club after joining it. He was quoted by Sky Sports, “I feel so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and now this is a new challenge. I am grateful Al Nassr has given me this opportunity, not only for football but for the young generation and the female generation.”

Source: Al-Nassr Twitter

Ronaldo: The hottest free agent prior to Al-Nassr deal

The star striker said that many clubs in Europe, US, Brazil, Australia and Portugal were after him. “For me, this is a challenge but I feel very happy and very proud. I had many opportunities in Europe, in Brazil, in Australia, in the US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club. This is a good chance to grow many important points here with my knowledge and my experience,” he added.

Source: Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo steps into dressing room of Al-Nassr

The 37-year-old veteran graced the dressing room of the club for the first time ever, looking dapper in a suit, with his jersey in his hand.

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

“A walking work of art” enters the stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the stadium, receiving a thunderous ovation from the fans.

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

Ronaldo lights up the stadium

A light show was held while welcoming Ronaldo. The star striker shook hands and interacted with fans while walking out to the stadium.

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

Ronaldo soaks it all

The star striker was clearly delighted with the fan reception.

Source: Al Nassr Twitter

A look at the crowd

There were some stunning visuals in the crowd, delighted to the core at signing of this football legend and his arrival to Asia.