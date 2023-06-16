Saudi Arabia allows citizens to travel without COVID-19 vaccination

In June 2022, the Kingdom lifts all precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that citizens are allowed to travel outside the Kingdom without requiring vaccination against COVID-19, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision was taken based on a report submitted by health authorities after looking into the stable COVID-19 situation locally and globally.

However, the authorities will continue to monitor developments surrounding the virus.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia suspended the measures that had been imposed during the past two years to limit the spread of the pandemic and that is after the rate of vaccination significantly advanced.

It is noteworthy that, since the arrival of COVID-19 in the Kingdom, in March 2020, Saudi Arabia has dealt with great firmness, as it imposed a comprehensive closure and prevented roaming in the country, with the aim of controlling the disease and preventing its spread.

Since the emergence of the COVID-19, Saudi Arabia has recorded 841,469 infections and 9,645 deaths.

